pakistan
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Web Desk

6 labourers killed, two wounded in Turbat attack

Web Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023


Representational image. — Reuters/File
  • Gunmen targeted labourers sleeping in under-construction house.
  • The victims include four family members, including two brothers.
  • "We stand united against terrorism", says Caretaker PM Kakar.

At least 6 labourers were killed in their sleep and two were wounded after gunmen targeted them in an overnight attack in Balochistan's Turbat city, officials said, in the region's latest bout of violence.

According to the police, unknown gunmen targeted the labourers who were sleeping in an under-construction house.

The deceased — which include four family members of which two are brothers — have been identified as Rizwan, Shehbaz, Waseem, Shafiq Ahmed, Mohammad Naeem, and Sikander.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Mustafa and Tauheed are among those injured in the attack.

The police are investigating the matter as the dead bodies and the wounded have been shifted to hospital as police.

Expressing condolences to the victims' families, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condemned the "heinous act" and reaffirmed the government's resolve against terrorism.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the terrorist attack on innocent labourers in Turbat. My heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. We condemn this heinous act and stand united against terrorism," the premier said on his X account.

Interim Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has also expressed sorrow over the deadly incident and has sought a detailed report from the officials.

The chief minister has directed to utilise all means to apprehend the perpetrators behind the deadly attack.

Last month, 60 people died in a suicide attack in Balochistan's Mastung after a terrorist exploded himself targeting a celebratory procession in honour of Eid Miladun Nabi.

