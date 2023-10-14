 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Sports Desk

Pak vs Ind: Pakistan's upsetting batting performance slammed

Sports Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

— AFP
Netizens were thrown aback when Pakistan's batting line-up collapsed against India at the biggest stage of them all — the ICC Men's World Cup 2023.

Following the dismissal of their openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq, the team's innings was revived when Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan came to the ground.

Babar and Rizwan put on 82 runs for the third wicket to rebuild the innings.

But Babar fell soon after getting to 50 in the high-voltage clash.

Pakistan reached 157-3 in 31 overs in front of a crowd dominated by Indian spectators after delays in visas for Pakistan fans.

Later, Rizwan was also sent packing, and it went downhill from there as none of the players — except Hasan Ali — scored in double digits.

The Green Shirts could only set a target of 192 against India, and the Men In Blue are expected to chase it with ease and some fans are already congratulating India on their "win".


