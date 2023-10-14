 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Setback for Sri Lanka as skipper Dasun Shanaka ruled out of World Cup 2023 due to injury

By
Sports Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Sri Lanka´s captain Dasun Shanaka plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup  ODI match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7, 2023.— AFP
Sri Lanka´s captain Dasun Shanaka plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup  ODI match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7, 2023.— AFP

In a major setback for the Sri Lankan cricket team, their skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the ongoing World Cup 2023 due to injury.

The Islanders' skipper — who suffered a right thigh muscle injury during Tuesday's match against Pakistan — will need three weeks to recover and will be replaced by Chamika Karunaratne following the approval of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Event Technical Committee.

Sri Lanka are ranked number seven in the points table after losing their first two games against South Africa and Pakistan, respectively. They will now take on Australia on October 16.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a record-breaking 345-run chase at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

The match saw another record being broken with Pakistan conceding their highest-ever total in a World Cup match.

By scoring 344 runs, the Islanders — overtaking India's 336 runs innings in the 2019 World Cup — became the side to have scored the most runs against Pakistan in a World Cup innings.

The Green Shirts successfully chased down the mammoth 345-run target courtesy of splendid centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique who anchored the innings after Sri Lanka inflicted early blows sending skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq back to the pavilion early in the game.

The run chase — which broke the previous highest chase of 329 runs by Ireland against England — is the highest in World Cup history during the past 12 editions of the ODI World Cup, chases of over 300 runs have been achieved only a handful of times.

More From Sports:

Pakistan fail to break jinx as all-round India improve World Cup record to 8-0

Pakistan fail to break jinx as all-round India improve World Cup record to 8-0
Pak vs Ind: Former Indian cricketer takes dig at Pakistan's 'spectacular' batting collapse

Pak vs Ind: Former Indian cricketer takes dig at Pakistan's 'spectacular' batting collapse
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan batters for failure to 'capitalise on great pitch'

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan batters for failure to 'capitalise on great pitch'
Pak vs Ind: Pakistan's upsetting batting performance slammed

Pak vs Ind: Pakistan's upsetting batting performance slammed
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam smashes first ODI 50 against India

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam smashes first ODI 50 against India
World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir hopeful for Babar Azam's powerful comeback

World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir hopeful for Babar Azam's powerful comeback
Pak vs Ind: Good news for India as Shubman Gill included in lineup

Pak vs Ind: Good news for India as Shubman Gill included in lineup
Pak vs Ind: Indians say 'couldn't sleep the whole night due to excitement'

Pak vs Ind: Indians say 'couldn't sleep the whole night due to excitement'
World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi eyes sending India’s star batter back to pavilion

World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi eyes sending India’s star batter back to pavilion
Pak vs Ind: Indian celebs Anushka, Tendulkar, Arijit reach Ahmedabad video

Pak vs Ind: Indian celebs Anushka, Tendulkar, Arijit reach Ahmedabad
Former Pakistan captain makes big statement about Indian team

Former Pakistan captain makes big statement about Indian team
Watch: Indian fans 'excited' to watch Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi live video

Watch: Indian fans 'excited' to watch Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi live