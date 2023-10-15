Iranian FM meets Hamas political bureau chief in Qatar as Israel preparing for ground offensive in Gaza

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 20, 2022.—Reuters

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian met Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, in which Haniyeh reaffirmed his commitment to continue the fight until the objectives of the resistance are achieved.

Abdullahian's visit to Qatar involved critical discussions about the ongoing Israeli attacks and Hamas's "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood".

Separately, FM Abdullahian also called on Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, where they discussed the situation in Gaza. During this meeting, the Iranian foreign minister expressed his regret about the interruption of supplies of water, food, and medicine to Gaza.

Additionally, Abdullahian had a meeting with Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman, during which they discussed the ongoing conflict and its implications.

The Iranian FM issued a stern warning to Israel earlier on Saturday, urging an immediate halt to its attacks on Gaza. He emphasised the potential expansion of the ongoing conflict to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah were to become involved, leading to what he described as "a huge earthquake" for Israel.

Amir Abdullahian highlighted that Lebanon's Hezbollah group has thoroughly considered all scenarios of a potential conflict. Consequently, he called upon Israel to immediately cease its attacks on Gaza.

Israel perceives Hezbollah as its most immediate and serious threat, estimating that the group possesses approximately 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided projectiles with the capability to target any location in Israel.

Moreover, Hezbollah has a substantial number of battle-hardened fighters with experience gained from the 12-year conflict in Syria and various types of military drones.

In response to the beginning of the attack on October 7 by the Palestinian group Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers, Hezbollah fighters have been on high alert along Lebanon's borders with Israel.

More than 1,300 people were killed as a result in Israel. Health officials in Gaza have reported that Israel's response has led to over 2,200 casualties, with a significant proportion being civilians.

As the Israel-Gaza war escalates, US President Joe Biden called Netanyahu and, while reiterating "unwavering" support for Israel, discussed international coordination to ensure innocent civilians have access to water, food and medical care.



Earlier today, the US defence secretary said that the United States has ordered a second carrier strike group and air force fighter jets to the eastern Mediterranean Sea to demonstrate its firm support for Israel which is preparing for a ground assault on Gaza.

Additionally, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin disclosed that the warships are a representation of the US commitment to maintaining Israel's security rather than being involved in Israel's operations or the combat in Gaza.

The deployments highlight the US goal of deterring any actions, whether from states or non-state actors, that could further escalate the conflict.