Monday, October 16, 2023
Sohail Imran

World Cup: Ellyse Perry believes Australia to win against Pakistan

Sohail Imran

Monday, October 16, 2023

Australian womens team all-rounder Ellyse Perry. — ICC/File
Australian women's team all-rounder Ellyse Perry. — ICC/File

LAHORE: Australian women's team all-rounder Ellyse Perry has picked Kangaroos as the favourites to win in their upcoming World Cup match against Pakistan on October 20.

The 32-year-old, expressing her views on the sidelines of the launch ceremony of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season 9, said that she is confident that Australia will triumph over Green Shirts in Bengaluru.

“Australia is the favourite for both the Pakistan match in Bengaluru and to lift up the World Cup,” Perry said.

Meanwhile, she also came forward in her support to see the men's team winning the competition despite losing the first two games.

On the other hand, all-rounder Alana King rated India as a tough opponent. She also ranked Pakistan among the final four spots.

"Hosts India would be a really tough opponent, but our good wishes are with Australia men's squad,” King said.

"Pakistan and South Africa are also strong contenders for the final four,” she added.

It must be noted that the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway in full flow. Hosts India sit at the top of the table with three wins while New Zealand is second with the same number of wins.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Pakistan are third and fourth respectively. Defending champions England suffered a shocking defeat to Afghanistan yesterday.

Five-time World Champions Australia are at the bottom of the table and are currently playing Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

World Cup 2023: Razzaq warns ‘scared’ Pakistan of challenge from Afghanistan

World Cup: Shoaib Malik once again advises Babar Azam to leave captaincy

World Cup: Pakistanis believe Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan to be top run scorers

WATCH: Ex-Pakistan cricketer roasts Babar Azam for taking shirt from India's Virat Kohli video

British billionaire to get shares in Man Utd as fans worry for times ahead

Indian lawyer seeks legal action against Rizwan for offering prayer, supporting Gaza

Eng vs Afg: First upset of World Cup 2023 as mighty England downed by Afghanistan

WATCH: Babar Azam celebrates birthday in Bengaluru ahead of Australia match

'No Pakistani fans in the stadium', BCCI official on Arthur's complaint of not playing 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Israel fumes at Mohammad Rizwan's support for Gaza, cheers for India's win in World Cup

Pak vs India: Pakistan head coach terms one-sided atmosphere 'unusual' in match

Italy dominate in Euro 2024 qualifiers, closing in on England

