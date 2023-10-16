World Cup: Ellyse Perry believes Australia to win against Pakistan

Australian women's team all-rounder Ellyse Perry. — ICC/File

LAHORE: Australian women's team all-rounder Ellyse Perry has picked Kangaroos as the favourites to win in their upcoming World Cup match against Pakistan on October 20.

The 32-year-old, expressing her views on the sidelines of the launch ceremony of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season 9, said that she is confident that Australia will triumph over Green Shirts in Bengaluru.

“Australia is the favourite for both the Pakistan match in Bengaluru and to lift up the World Cup,” Perry said.

Meanwhile, she also came forward in her support to see the men's team winning the competition despite losing the first two games.



On the other hand, all-rounder Alana King rated India as a tough opponent. She also ranked Pakistan among the final four spots.

"Hosts India would be a really tough opponent, but our good wishes are with Australia men's squad,” King said.

"Pakistan and South Africa are also strong contenders for the final four,” she added.

It must be noted that the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway in full flow. Hosts India sit at the top of the table with three wins while New Zealand is second with the same number of wins.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Pakistan are third and fourth respectively. Defending champions England suffered a shocking defeat to Afghanistan yesterday.

Five-time World Champions Australia are at the bottom of the table and are currently playing Sri Lanka in Lucknow.