Pak vs Aus: Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir ‘fully fit’ for Australia match

BENGALURU: The Pakistan cricket team got a boost as opener Fakhar Zaman and leg-spinner Usama Mir regained fitness ahead of the Green Shirts’ crucial clash against Australia scheduled to be played on October 20 in Bengaluru, India during the ICC World Cup 2023, say sources.

The sources privy to the matter said that opener Zaman and Mir were available for selection for the Australia match. Zaman was suffering from a knee injury, while Mir had a fever.

Pakistan will rest today, after reaching Bengaluru from Ahmedabad, but will resume training tomorrow.

Pakistan have registered two wins in three matches during the event, so far, but their only defeat came against arch-rivals India on Saturday.

It must be noted that India carried on to their fantastic form in the ICC World Cup 2023 and recorded a seven-wicket win against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma showcased his batting skills once again and top-scored for the winning side with 86 off 63 balls. His rapid knock included 12 boundaries.

Other than the 36-year-old, Shreyas Iyer was the second top-scorer for the winning side as he contributed 53 runs.

The dominant batting display by the Indian batters saw the home side reach the 192-run target in the 31st over, with 118 balls to spare, massively improving their net run rate (NRR).

This was India’s record eighth win in as many matches against the arch-rivals in World Cup history.

Schedule of Pakistan’s remaining matches

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.