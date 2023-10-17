Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship takes a surprising turn

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have almost gone official with their romance as the couple were spotted enjoying two consecutive date nights in New York City over the weekend.



A body language expert has claimed that their relationship has experienced a notable shift over the weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, body language expert Darren Stanton, expressed his analysis on the pair's appearance during their outing.

He said, "The last public interaction between Taylor and Travis has cleared the air regarding the myth that they have a lack of connection."

Darron continued it seems that a real intensity is growing between the new celebrity couple, adding, "The duo appeared very tactile with each other."

He noted a significant shift in the couple's body language, stating, "It is very clear that there is a romantic connection between the pop sensation and the Chiefs tight end now. The couple has displayed a high level of intensity and a high level of affection."

Darron added that it appeared that the 33-year-old Midnight singer is enjoying dating someone with having male persona and a more dominating presence than her previous partners.

Darron said, "It's very interesting to see Taylor, who always appears more dominant in her relationships, suggesting that she is willing to try something different this time."