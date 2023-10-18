FKA Twigs drops in on Madonna's show with a cheeky surprise

FKA Twigs recently made a jaw-dropping appearance during Madonna's Celebration Tour, treating fans to an unexpected and unforgettable surprise.

The R&B sensation, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, joined the Queen of Pop on Sunday, October 15th, at London's iconic O2 Arena.

The following day, FKA Twigs took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her exhilarating night with the cheeky caption, "on my way to meet muva and her friends."

In the photos, she showcased her edgy ensemble, featuring a leather moto jacket and stylish brown heeled boots. The real surprise came in the form of a captivating video where Twigs found herself center stage, engaging in a sensuous dance with three male performers while Madonna herself enthusiastically held up a "10" sign and even shared a kiss with one of the dancers.

Madonna, aged 65, kicked off her highly anticipated Celebration Tour, marking her return to the stage after a challenging year that included a hospitalization due to a severe bacterial infection.

The tour promises an electrifying two-hour spectacle, and the sold-out London show on Saturday night was just the beginning. This global journey will see Madonna perform 78 shows, spanning Europe and North America, culminating in New York City, where her iconic career took flight.