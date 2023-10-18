 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Justin Timberlake reaction on SHOCKING Britney Spears abortion claim revealed

Justin Timberlake reaction on SHOCKING Britney Spears abortion claim revealed

Justin Timberlake is trying to divert his attention from the shocking claim that he made Britney Spears abort her baby in early years of their romance.

In her highly anticipated memoir The Woman in Me, the Toxic hitmaker reveals that she got pregnant while dating Timberlake but he made her abort their child, as per People Magazine.

However, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Timberlake is focusing on his family, trying to ignore the fact that Spears will be spilling more bombshells of their romance in her book.

"Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir," the source told the publication.

The insider added, "In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her."

"Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past," the source said referring to Timberlake’s wife and actor, Jessica Biel.

In an excerpt from the controversial singer’s autobiography, she wrote of her pregnancy at 19, "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy."

"I loved Justin so much," she added. "I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated."

"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

