'Parent's worst nightmare': Paedophile Andrew Miller jailed for abusing girl for over 27 hours

Paedophile Andrew Miller, 53 — who abducted a young girl and subjected her to sexual abuse over 27 hours — has been sentenced to 20 years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Miller, who also goes by the name Amy George, lured the primary school-aged child into his vehicle while dressed as a woman in the Scottish Borders in February.

He then took her to his residence and carried out repeated attacks. His actions were described by a judge as "every parent's worst nightmare."

In May, Miller pleaded guilty to charges including abduction, sexual assault, watching pornography in the presence of a child under 13, and possessing 242 indecent images of children.

During the sentencing of Andrew Miller, Judge Lord Arthurson condemned Miller's actions as "abhorrent crimes" characterised by "deviance and depravity." He described them as "the realisation of every parent's worst nightmare." Miller was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his offences.

Lord Arthurson expressed his disgust at the nature of Miller's crimes, stating, "The narrative was frankly nauseating in terms of its depravity and criminal sexual deviancy." He noted that the abduction of young children for sexual torment is fortunately a rare crime.

The court had previously heard that Miller approached the child, whom he had never met before, in February, offering her a lift just before 6pm. Instead of taking her home, he took her to his house in the Borders, where he sexually assaulted her over the course of 27 hours. At the time, Miller was dressed as a woman and made the victim watch pornography.

The judge highlighted that Miller had tried to shift responsibility onto his victim during his arrest and even referred to the child as being "sexually active."

Lord Arthurson emphasised that Miller's primary focus throughout the ordeal was himself, and while he showed some understanding of the impact of his crimes on the wider public, his understanding of the victim's suffering was "limited."

Miller had been wearing women's clothing at the time of his arrest and had identified as a transgender female named Amy George. He claimed it was a "mistake" and that he offered the child a lift because she was "freezing." He further alleged that putting her in bed with him was a "motherly thing."

Three laptops seized from Miller's property contained a total of 242 indecent images of children, and his internet history revealed searches for indecent images.

Miller was sentenced to a 28-year extended sentence, with 20 years to be served in prison and a further eight on licence under community supervision. He was also placed on the sex offenders register. His butcher shop, Millers of Melrose, is now closed.