Prince Harry is ‘stepping on some toes’ by house hunting

Prince Harry allegedly has a wide scale plan for his house hunting bid in the UK.

Insights into the Duke’s plans have been shared by an inside source close OK magazine.

This insider in question started by admitting, “There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this.”

The only assurance however is that “they won’t be asking the King for a property on the royal estate due to the issue that arose with Frogmore Cottage.”

“Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question,” either the insider noted.

“But when it comes to a home in the UK, they will purchase that themselves.”