 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Our Correspondent

PTI urges ECP to issue order on election symbol

By
Our Correspondent

Thursday, October 19, 2023

A police personnel can be seen in front of the ECP sign board. — AFP/File
A police personnel can be seen in front of the ECP sign board. — AFP/File

  • ECP notice on inter-party elections "serious mistake," says PTI.
  • ECP has no justification for depriving PTI of symbol: Senator Zafar.
  • 41 days passed but detailed decision not issued yet: PTI's counsel.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue its verbal order regarding issuance of election symbol and reminded the electoral body of its constitutional duty to hold free and fair elections in the country, The News reported on Thursday.

Senator Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, the party’s counsel, on Wednesday filed an application with the Election Commission requesting for issuance of a detailed written order in the interest of justice and fairness.

The party has urged the Election Commission to issue a detailed decision without delay in light of its announcement concerning issuance of election symbols.

According to Senator Zafar, the Election Commission had issued a notice to the PTI for refusing to issue the symbol of "bat" on the basis of intra-party elections.

He insisted the commission’s notice on the basis of inter-party elections was a serious mistake, as the PTI had held intra-party elections on June 9, 2022 as per its constitution.

He maintained that the ECP had no justification of depriving the PTI of its symbol after holding the intra-party elections, as the electoral body had never objected to the intra-party elections but identified some defects in the submitted document, which had been removed.

The Election Commission in its August 30, 2023 decision, he pointed out, accepted the PTI’s decision to hold the intra-party elections and announced the decision to issue the election symbol of "bat" and after the August 30 decision of the Election Commission, the matter had become final and complete.

He recalled that at the time of the verbal announcement of the August 30 decision, the Election Commission announced to issue a detailed decision in this regard and this was widely highlighted in print, electronic and social media.

However, he noted, 41 days had passed since the August 30 decision, but a detailed decision had not yet been provided.

“PTI is the largest political party in the country, which is contesting the upcoming elections. Not issuing a detailed decision even after 41 days is a clear violation of fundamental rights, including articles 4, 9, 10A, 15, 16, 17 and 26 of the Constitution,” he said.

Ali Zafar insisted that according to the Constitution, the Election Commission was bound to hold free, fair, impartial and transparent elections, while avoiding detailed decisions was a deviation from this constitutional mandate.

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz’s arrest warrant suspended in Toshakhana case

Nawaz’s arrest warrant suspended in Toshakhana case
HRCP urges govt to immediately withdraw decision to deport undocumented foreigners

HRCP urges govt to immediately withdraw decision to deport undocumented foreigners
Saudi Arabia hands over 12,000 fake Pakistani passports to embassy

Saudi Arabia hands over 12,000 fake Pakistani passports to embassy
Instagrammers decry Meta shadowbanning pro-Palestinian content

Instagrammers decry Meta shadowbanning pro-Palestinian content
We look to others for help but not ready to quit 'protocol culture': KU vice chancellor

We look to others for help but not ready to quit 'protocol culture': KU vice chancellor
In jibe at Nawaz, Bilawal says Constitution, election halted for 'one person's return' video

In jibe at Nawaz, Bilawal says Constitution, election halted for 'one person's return'
OIC confeb: Pakistan calls for 'immediate end to Israeli terror campaign' in Gaza

OIC confeb: Pakistan calls for 'immediate end to Israeli terror campaign' in Gaza
Pakistan, China sign MoUs for deepening cooperation in multiple fields

Pakistan, China sign MoUs for deepening cooperation in multiple fields
Govt assures PML-N, PPP of 'conducive' election environment

Govt assures PML-N, PPP of 'conducive' election environment
Muslims let down by US support for Israel, says former UN envoy

Muslims let down by US support for Israel, says former UN envoy
IHC issues notice to NAB on Nawaz’s protective bail pleas

IHC issues notice to NAB on Nawaz’s protective bail pleas
Pakistan, US renew sci-tech cooperation agreement till Oct 2028

Pakistan, US renew sci-tech cooperation agreement till Oct 2028