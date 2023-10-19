World Cup: Health update on Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha

Agha Salman and Fakhar Zaman. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PBC) on Thursday gave an update on opener Fakhar Zaman and all-rounder Agha Salman's health.



The board said that Fakhar Zaman is being treated for a knee injury and will be available for selection next week.

While Agha Salman has a fever after yesterday’s (Wednesday) training and is recovering from it.

The PCB said that the rest of the players of the 15-man squad were doing well.

After a fever scare, almost all the players, apart from Muhammad Haris, were seen practicing on Wednesday in Bangalore ahead of the team’s World Cup match against Australia scheduled to be held on October 20.

Haris was advised to rest after he contracted a fever, while other players who had fallen sick earlier were seen in the ground practicing with full force.

On Tuesday six players of the Pakistan team "missed" the optional training session at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The six players who didn't participate in today's training session include Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Agha Salman along with travelling reserves Zaman Khan and Mohammad Haris.

The Green Shirts trained for two hours from 6pm to 8pm (IST) after a change of plan to abstain from training on Tuesday.

The players who displayed fever symptoms were promptly checked as per the team's health protocol. Additionally, in line with the safety measures, all players were tested for COVID-19 and screened for symptoms related to dengue fever.

However, there is no reason for concern about the health of the players in the Pakistan team, as confirmed by team sources.

Pakistan have registered two wins in three matches during the event, so far, but their only defeat came against arch-rivals India on Saturday.