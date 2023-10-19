 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Atique ur Rehman

World Cup: Health update on Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha

By
Atique ur Rehman

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Agha Salman and Fakhar Zaman. — AFP/File
Agha Salman and Fakhar Zaman. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PBC) on Thursday gave an update on opener Fakhar Zaman and all-rounder Agha Salman's health.

The board said that Fakhar Zaman is being treated for a knee injury and will be available for selection next week.

While Agha Salman has a fever after yesterday’s (Wednesday) training and is recovering from it.

The PCB said that the rest of the players of the 15-man squad were doing well.

After a fever scare, almost all the players, apart from Muhammad Haris, were seen practicing on Wednesday in Bangalore ahead of the team’s World Cup match against Australia scheduled to be held on October 20.

Haris was advised to rest after he contracted a fever, while other players who had fallen sick earlier were seen in the ground practicing with full force.

On Tuesday six players of the Pakistan team "missed" the optional training session at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The six players who didn't participate in today's training session include Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Agha Salman along with travelling reserves Zaman Khan and Mohammad Haris.

The Green Shirts trained for two hours from 6pm to 8pm (IST) after a change of plan to abstain from training on Tuesday.

The players who displayed fever symptoms were promptly checked as per the team's health protocol. Additionally, in line with the safety measures, all players were tested for COVID-19 and screened for symptoms related to dengue fever.

However, there is no reason for concern about the health of the players in the Pakistan team, as confirmed by team sources.

Pakistan have registered two wins in three matches during the event, so far, but their only defeat came against arch-rivals India on Saturday.

More From Sports:

PCB 'dismisses' objections over players support for Palestinians

PCB 'dismisses' objections over players support for Palestinians
Pak vs Aus: One change likely in Pakistan playing XI

Pak vs Aus: One change likely in Pakistan playing XI
Egyptian football star Salah condemns Israeli brutality in Gaza, calls for action

Egyptian football star Salah condemns Israeli brutality in Gaza, calls for action
Pakistani cricketers in India express solidarity with Gaza

Pakistani cricketers in India express solidarity with Gaza
NZ vs Afg: Black Caps beat Afghanistan to remain unbeaten in World Cup 2023

NZ vs Afg: Black Caps beat Afghanistan to remain unbeaten in World Cup 2023
Pak vs Aus: Five unforgettable moments defining cricketing rivalry between Men in Green, Kangaroos

Pak vs Aus: Five unforgettable moments defining cricketing rivalry between Men in Green, Kangaroos
Aussie stars take trophy over 1,000ft to mark new heights for Women's BBL

Aussie stars take trophy over 1,000ft to mark new heights for Women's BBL
Good news: Fit-again Pakistan players practise ahead of Australia clash

Good news: Fit-again Pakistan players practise ahead of Australia clash

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel focused on Australia after India setback

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel focused on Australia after India setback
World Cup: Netherlands upset South Africa with 38-run win

World Cup: Netherlands upset South Africa with 38-run win
Pakistani cricketers face ‘inappropriate conduct’ during match against India

Pakistani cricketers face ‘inappropriate conduct’ during match against India
Abdullah Shafique 'avoids meeting people' after catching flu

Abdullah Shafique 'avoids meeting people' after catching flu