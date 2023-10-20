Snoop Dogg surprises Kim Kardashian with sweet birthday gift

Snoop Dogg has made Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday extra special with a delightful surprise. The iconic rapper sent the SKIMS founder a mini fridge stocked with pints of his very own Dr. Bombay's Birthday Party ice cream and an enormous bouquet of pristine white roses.

Kim Kardashian shared her excitement on her Instagram Story, expressing her gratitude for the thoughtful gift. "OK, you guys, I just got the prettiest flowers to start my birthday week off from Snoop and Dr. Bombay," she said, beaming. She couldn't contain her excitement about the ice cream, exclaiming, "This ice cream freezer with 'birthday party' flavor, I cannot wait to try this. Thank you so much."

Snoop Dogg's unique ice cream creation is inspired by one of his cupcake recipes, featuring yellow cake ice cream with sprinkles, chopped pretzels, and chocolate swirls.

In a surprising twist, Kim confessed, "I thought it was gonna' taste like bananas but instead tasted 'like vanilla with pretzels in it and sprinkles.' I was very pleasantly surprised."

The rapper attached a heartfelt note to his gift, addressing it to "Queen Kim." He wished her a year filled with positivity and surrounded by loved ones, signing off with "Much love."

Kim Kardashian's birthday week is off to a sweet start, courtesy of Snoop Dogg's thoughtful and delicious surprise.