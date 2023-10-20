 
menu menu menu
world
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

HEART-WRENCHING: Why are Gaza children writing names on bodies amid Israeli carpet-bombing?

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 20, 2023

Heartwrenching reason why Gaza children write their names on wrists.—X@AmerZehr
Heartwrenching reason why Gaza children write their names on wrists.—X@AmerZehr

Children in Gaza have resorted to writing their names on their bodies as a grim means of ensuring proper identification in case they die in an Israeli attack.

This practice has become increasingly common, particularly when Palestinian civilians who are dead or wounded arrive at hospitals throughout Gaza.

The origins of this phenomenon can be traced back to the war itself, but it gained prominence as hundreds of bodies became unidentifiable due to the severe injuries they sustained. Many of these bodies were either mutilated or decapitated, with a tragic example being the nearly 500 Palestinians killed at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on October 17.

Inside Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical centre, a group of children from the Abu Sab’h family can be seen diligently writing their names on various parts of their bodies. This morbid precaution is taken in the hope that it will facilitate proper burials in case they fall victim to Israeli airstrikes.

Ahmed Abu Sab’h, the father of these children, explained their reasoning, saying, "We write our names and the names of our children on our wrists, so that our corpses may be identified if Israeli warplanes hit us."

Following the attack on Al-Ahli Hospital, hundreds of children in Al-Shifa Hospital adopted this distressing practice. Israel had threatened to bomb Al-Shifa and other medical facilities if they failed to evacuate all individuals inside.

Despite the immense danger, Palestinian hospitals refused to evacuate patients, as no alternative locations were available. Furthermore, disconnecting patients from life-saving machines would result in numerous deaths. This dire situation has left displaced Palestinians with the stark reality that "life is the exception, death is the norm."

Since October 7, the ongoing conflict has led to the death of over 3,800 Palestinians, with more than 13,000 sustaining injuries. According to United Nations reports, approximately 70% of all the dead and wounded are women and children, highlighting the disproportionate impact of the violence on the most vulnerable members of the population.

More From World:

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni breaks up with partner Andrea Giambruno over sexist comments

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni breaks up with partner Andrea Giambruno over sexist comments
Too little, too late: UN says aid to reach Gaza in 'next day or so' as martyrdom toll touches 4,137

Too little, too late: UN says aid to reach Gaza in 'next day or so' as martyrdom toll touches 4,137
GENOCIDE: Israel martyring 100 minors every day in ‘war against children’

GENOCIDE: Israel martyring 100 minors every day in ‘war against children’
US State Department official resigns over Biden's weapons support to Israel

US State Department official resigns over Biden's weapons support to Israel
UN experts say Israeli actions in Gaza 'violation of international humanitarian law'

UN experts say Israeli actions in Gaza 'violation of international humanitarian law'
'Muslims Don’t Matter': Former UK minister laments Islamophobia in British society

'Muslims Don’t Matter': Former UK minister laments Islamophobia in British society
Death toll in Gaza exceeds 4,000; UN chief in Egypt to push for aid

Death toll in Gaza exceeds 4,000; UN chief in Egypt to push for aid
41 Canadian diplomats exit India as Sikh leader controversy intensifies

41 Canadian diplomats exit India as Sikh leader controversy intensifies
'DEAD MEN WALKING': Hamas attack masterminds Mohammed Deif, Yahya Sinwar top Israel's hit-list

'DEAD MEN WALKING': Hamas attack masterminds Mohammed Deif, Yahya Sinwar top Israel's hit-list
Afghan Taliban decides to formally join China's 'Belt and Road Initiative'

Afghan Taliban decides to formally join China's 'Belt and Road Initiative'
ABORT WAR: Over 50,000 Gaza women not sure their pregnancies will last until term

ABORT WAR: Over 50,000 Gaza women not sure their pregnancies will last until term
Unwilling to flee war, Humza Yousaf's doctor brother-in-law says 'people need me' in Gaza

Unwilling to flee war, Humza Yousaf's doctor brother-in-law says 'people need me' in Gaza