Prince William’s seeing red as Prince Harr turn's Diana’s ghost into a TV prop

Friday, October 20, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, October 20, 2023

Prince Harry has caused Prince William to see red over his silence amid Netflix’s attempts to use Diana’s ghost as a prop.

Daniela Elser issued all these claims about Prince Harry, and the ongoing issues with Netlfix.

Insights into all of this have been shared in her piece for News.com.au.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser began pointing out the new smoking gun that is making its way to Netflix.

She warns, “if the royal brothers did not have enough kindling to keep their feud alive and vigorously burning, enter the streaming giant.”

The giant in question is Netflix’s newest season for The Crown which promises to dive deeper into Princess Diana’s story.

According to Ms Elser, this time around “that very same company which has produced this ‘sickening’ content is Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s biggest corporate paymaster.

Before concluding she also pointed out, “the Duke of Sussex has seemingly merrily gotten into bed with the same company that is now using their mother’s ghost to entertain the masses is just another reason that the Prince of Wales is seeing red when it comes to his sibling.”

