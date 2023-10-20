'STAND WITH GAZA': Climate Activist Greta Thunberg moves Internet against Israeli atrocities

Greta Thunberg along with others holding a poster that reads. "stand with Gaza".—X@GretaThunberg

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, in a photo post on X, expressed her solidarity with Palestinians as Israel escalated its attacks on Gaza in response to Hamas actions.

Thunberg, known for her climate advocacy, posted on Instagram, marking the 270th week of her climate strike with a special focus on Palestine. In her post, she called for a global outcry demanding an immediate ceasefire, justice, and freedom for Palestinians and all affected civilians.



Accompanying the message was a photo of Thunberg and three others holding pro-Palestine posters. Her support for Palestine comes amid ongoing tensions and violence in the region.

Earlier in the week, Thunberg faced legal action in the UK following her arrest during a protest at an oil and gas conference in London. She was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on November 15.