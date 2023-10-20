 
menu menu menu
world
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Video of Bihar police dumping man's body parts in canal drowns India in shame

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 20, 2023

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken action after a disturbing video of some policemen throwing the remains of a dead man from a bridge into a canal went viral on social media.

The man reportedly was a victim of a road accident. In response, the NHRC issued a notice to the Bihar government, considering this act a violation of human rights.

The NHRC emphasised that human rights should be respected even after a person's death and that the deceased deserves dignified treatment. The commission pointed out that the police personnel involved in the incident appeared to have acted in an uncivilised manner, disregarding human values.

Consequently, the NHRC has sent notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police in Bihar, requesting a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. 

This report should include information about the actions taken against the police personnel responsible for mishandling the corpse in an inhumane manner. 

It should also detail the steps taken by the State to implement the NHRC Advisory issued on May 14, 2021, which provides guidelines for the respectful treatment and protection of the rights of the deceased, including proper preservation, cremation, or burial.

More From World:

'STAND WITH GAZA': Climate Activist Greta Thunberg moves Internet against Israeli atrocities

'STAND WITH GAZA': Climate Activist Greta Thunberg moves Internet against Israeli atrocities
HEART-WRENCHING: Why are Gaza children writing names on bodies amid Israeli carpet-bombing?

HEART-WRENCHING: Why are Gaza children writing names on bodies amid Israeli carpet-bombing?
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni breaks up with partner Andrea Giambruno over sexist comments

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni breaks up with partner Andrea Giambruno over sexist comments
Too little, too late: UN says aid to reach Gaza in 'next day or so' as martyrdom toll touches 4,137

Too little, too late: UN says aid to reach Gaza in 'next day or so' as martyrdom toll touches 4,137
GENOCIDE: Israel martyring 100 minors every day in ‘war against children’

GENOCIDE: Israel martyring 100 minors every day in ‘war against children’
US State Department official resigns over Biden's weapons support to Israel

US State Department official resigns over Biden's weapons support to Israel
UN experts say Israeli actions in Gaza 'violation of international humanitarian law'

UN experts say Israeli actions in Gaza 'violation of international humanitarian law'
'Muslims Don’t Matter': Former UK minister laments Islamophobia in British society

'Muslims Don’t Matter': Former UK minister laments Islamophobia in British society
Death toll in Gaza exceeds 4,000; UN chief in Egypt to push for aid

Death toll in Gaza exceeds 4,000; UN chief in Egypt to push for aid
41 Canadian diplomats exit India as Sikh leader controversy intensifies

41 Canadian diplomats exit India as Sikh leader controversy intensifies
'DEAD MEN WALKING': Hamas attack masterminds Mohammed Deif, Yahya Sinwar top Israel's hit-list

'DEAD MEN WALKING': Hamas attack masterminds Mohammed Deif, Yahya Sinwar top Israel's hit-list
Afghan Taliban decides to formally join China's 'Belt and Road Initiative'

Afghan Taliban decides to formally join China's 'Belt and Road Initiative'