WATCH: Video of Bihar police dumping man's body parts in canal drowns India in shame

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken action after a disturbing video of some policemen throwing the remains of a dead man from a bridge into a canal went viral on social media.



The man reportedly was a victim of a road accident. In response, the NHRC issued a notice to the Bihar government, considering this act a violation of human rights.

The NHRC emphasised that human rights should be respected even after a person's death and that the deceased deserves dignified treatment. The commission pointed out that the police personnel involved in the incident appeared to have acted in an uncivilised manner, disregarding human values.

Consequently, the NHRC has sent notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police in Bihar, requesting a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

This report should include information about the actions taken against the police personnel responsible for mishandling the corpse in an inhumane manner.

It should also detail the steps taken by the State to implement the NHRC Advisory issued on May 14, 2021, which provides guidelines for the respectful treatment and protection of the rights of the deceased, including proper preservation, cremation, or burial.