Barbara Broccoli spills tea on post-Daniel Craig 007 character

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has shared her candid thoughts regarding the post-Daniel Craig James Bond franchise.

She stated there's a big road ahead for reinventing the character since Daniel has left the franchise and lamented that executives have not even started to modernize the franchise.

In an interview with The Guardian, the franchise producer Barbara stated, "The next instalment would be very important to depict that how the world has changed since Daniel took the role in 2006."

She added, "This won't be anything new as the 007 character has always been reinvented and modernized with the course of changing world over the decades."

She explained that when the Cold War was over, people were saying that there were no more villains and the world was at peace, adding, "Bond is dead and boy was that wrong!"

She said that when Daniel took the role, they focused on what a 21st-century hero would look like. The actor's exceptional performance gave them the ability to mine the emotional life of the character.

Daniel starred in five installments of the movie series, starting from Casino Royal in 2006 to officially retiring from the role in 2021 with No Time To Die.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Broccoli stated that they were more concerned about who would be replacing Daniel as the next villain.