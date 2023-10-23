Travis Kelce gets labelled as ‘Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’: Watch reaction

File Footage

Travis Kelce’s reaction to being called "Taylor Swift’s boyfriend" is making rounds on social media.



The 33-year-old singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers last night. This is her fourth appearance since she sparked romance rumors with the tight end last month.

The duo confirmed their relationship after they stepped out for a date night in New York two weeks ago.



A video of Travis captured him reacting to being called "Taylor’s boyfriend." The 34-year-old footballer was standing with security guards during a check-out when someone screams, “Let’s go Taylor’s boyfriend!”



Upon hearing this, Travis raises his right hand into a fist as a gesture of affirmation. Swifties are gushing over his reaction as they express admiration for him being "secure with his masculinity."

In her recent attendance, Taylor sported a vintage red Chiefs merch and sported it with a friendship bracelet with Travis’ jersey number 87.