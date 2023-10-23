 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jay-Z remains silent year after being accused of copying former gangster photo

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 23, 2023

Jay-Z remains silent year after being accused of copying former gangster photo
Jay-Z remains silent year after being accused of copying former gangster photo

Jay-Z has yet to respond to allegations levelled by gangster-turned-actor Dave Courtney who accused him of copying his famous photo for one of his album covers.

Courtney criticized the US rapper for using his photo for "Blueprint" in a YouTube video last year, according to mirror.co.uk

The publication reported that Dave's photo is said to have inspired Jay-Z's 2001 Blueprint album front cover.

It said the picture was taken when Dave delivered a speech at Oxford Union – a debating society at the University of Oxford.

Courtney's YouTube may not have created the desired results for him but the news articles based on his video are expected to pile pressure on Jay-Z to come up with an explanation or at least give Dave his credit.

Dave had his life documented by photographs, which went on to be featured in a book called The Firm.

"In this book, there is a photograph of me – an aerial photograph that was taken from the balcony of me addressing the Oxford Union. I am sitting on the corner of a table. It is a cool picture. But when the book got brought out, Jay-Z actually thought that was a really cool picture because he is an intelligent man, Dave said speaking on YouTube channel Gangster Tales in 2022.

"He actually looked at it like, 'wow there is a convicted felon teaching future parliament. He is the lecturer in the Oxford Union, teaching the next Lord Mayor, Prime Minister, Chief of Police'. He thought that was really funny. So what he did was he did the exact same picture and put his head on it. He put it on the cover of Blueprint, his album which is a f***ing good album. He just changed the head on the picture and put him on it and called it Blueprint.

"My photograph became really famous on the cover of Jay-Z's album. I don't think it is the last you'll hear of that, I think it is gonna raise its head again. Right now he is running around in show business, saying he has done it all down to himself. He actually started off with me on front of his f***ing cover to be honest. It hasn't gone un-noticed by a lot of people."

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie using Hollywood connections to help Meghan and Harry?

Princess Eugenie using Hollywood connections to help Meghan and Harry?
Why Leonardo DiCaprio went for villainous role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ video

Why Leonardo DiCaprio went for villainous role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave Chiefs game hand-in-hand

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave Chiefs game hand-in-hand
Taylor Swift spotted at Travis Kelce party after Chiefs victory video

Taylor Swift spotted at Travis Kelce party after Chiefs victory

Jennifer Lopez twisting her personality to sway Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez twisting her personality to sway Ben Affleck
Bianca Censori's true feelings exposed ahead of Kanye West's album release

Bianca Censori's true feelings exposed ahead of Kanye West's album release

Prince Harry thoughtfully planning next move to disconnect from Royal Family

Prince Harry thoughtfully planning next move to disconnect from Royal Family
Victoria Beckham rocks cream sating dress for fashion event in Miami

Victoria Beckham rocks cream sating dress for fashion event in Miami
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry adopt ‘low blow’ strategy against royal family? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry adopt ‘low blow’ strategy against royal family?
Kim Kardashian didn't feel ‘romantic connection’ to Kanye West during marriage

Kim Kardashian didn't feel ‘romantic connection’ to Kanye West during marriage
Meghan Markle will never let Prince William share screen time video

Meghan Markle will never let Prince William share screen time
Top 5 must watch Netflix thriller movies with mind bending plots

Top 5 must watch Netflix thriller movies with mind bending plots