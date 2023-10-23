Sao Paulo school shooting leaves student dead, three injured

Military police officers stand in front of the Professora Helena Kolody public school where at least one student has died after a school shooting in Cambe, Parana state, Brazil, June 19, 2023.—Reuters

A tragic school shooting on Sunday in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, resulted in the death of one student and the injury of three others.



The attack occurred in the neighbourhood of Sapopemba on the eastern side of the city, and the perpetrator has been apprehended, as confirmed by the local government.

The government expressed deep regret and offered condolences to the families of the victims in a statement. According to official reports, three students were shot, and one of them, a girl, tragically lost her life.

The other two injured students were hospitalised, while a fourth student sustained injuries while attempting to escape the attack.

The immediate focus is on providing support to the victims and offering psychological assistance to the affected students, educators, and their families, as emphasised in the government's statement.

This incident serves as a painful reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of students within educational institutions. It follows other recent school-related tragedies in the region, highlighting the need for continued efforts to protect students and educators from such senseless acts of violence.