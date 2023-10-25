 
menu
world
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

After weeks of deadlock, Republican Mike Johnson elected US House speaker

An ally of Donald Trump, Johnson was unanimously supported by his party

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson addresses the US House of Representatives after he was elected to be the new Speaker at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, October 25, 2023. — Reuters
Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson addresses the US House of Representatives after he was elected to be the new Speaker at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, October 25, 2023. — Reuters

  • Ally of Trump, Johnson was unanimously supported by his party.
  • His election concludes a period of Congressional paralysis.
  • Ex-speaker Kevin McCarthy was removed from the job on Oct 4.

After weeks of Republican infighting, the US House of Representatives has elected its 56th speaker, Louisiana's Mike Johnson.

An ally of Donald Trump, Johnson was unanimously supported by his party. His election concludes a period of Congressional paralysis amidst international and domestic crises and party disputes.

Minnesota's former ice hockey coach, Tom Emmer,  a Florida Republican Byron Donalds, and Austin Scott, a Georgia lawmaker with 12 years in Congress were among the candidates looking to fill up the spot after Kevin McCarthy's ouster.

Kevin Hern, hailing from Oklahoma and serving as chairman of the influential conservative Republican Study Committee was also in the run along with, Gary Palmer, Pete Session, Jack Bergman, and Dan Meuser.  

In a historic moment in American history on October 4, Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy was removed from the job as a small number of fellow Republicans joined in an effort launched by Democrats to oust the leader of the House with a 216-210 vote.

For the first time in its 234-year history, the House backed a resolution "to vacate the office of the speaker" setting the stage for an unprecedented contest to replace Kevin McCarthy a year before the presidential election.

Representative Matt Gaetz called Kevin McCarthy "a creature of the swamp" following his ouster.

"He has risen to power by collecting special interest money and redistributing that money in exchange for favours," Gaetz said Tuesday adding that "we are breaking the fever and we should elect a speaker who is better."

Representative Patrick McHenry from the Republican party — who is a close ally of the ousted leader of the house — was named as acting Speaker from a list designated by McCarthy and shared with the House clerk.

More From World:

Italy's quake-hit Pozzuoli town fears supervolcano Campi Flegrei ready to erupt

Italy's quake-hit Pozzuoli town fears supervolcano Campi Flegrei ready to erupt
Israel fires up ground forays as air strikes leave Gaza in total telecom, internet blackout

Israel fires up ground forays as air strikes leave Gaza in total telecom, internet blackout
PAEDO PRIESTS: Over 200,000 kids sexually abused by Spanish Catholic clergy since 1940

PAEDO PRIESTS: Over 200,000 kids sexually abused by Spanish Catholic clergy since 1940
Chile's 'TikTok Narco Queen' Sabrina Durán assassinated in broad daylight

Chile's 'TikTok Narco Queen' Sabrina Durán assassinated in broad daylight
China ex-premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

China ex-premier Li Keqiang dies at 68
WATCH: Denmark's Legoland builds up best pre-Halloween brick-or-treat video

WATCH: Denmark's Legoland builds up best pre-Halloween brick-or-treat
Who is Robert Card? Maine shooting prime suspect's mental health issues revealed

Who is Robert Card? Maine shooting prime suspect's mental health issues revealed
WATCH: Student assaults Florida teacher over Nintendo Switch game

WATCH: Student assaults Florida teacher over Nintendo Switch game
UK to set up world's first AI safety institute as nations race to regulate AI tools

UK to set up world's first AI safety institute as nations race to regulate AI tools
Under which laws can Israel be tried for glaring war crimes against humanity in Gaza?

Under which laws can Israel be tried for glaring war crimes against humanity in Gaza?
Spying for Israel: New Delhi in shock as Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian Navy officers to death

Spying for Israel: New Delhi in shock as Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian Navy officers to death
Donald Trump slapped with $10,000 fine for second gag order violation in civil fraud case

Donald Trump slapped with $10,000 fine for second gag order violation in civil fraud case