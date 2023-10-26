PCB comes out in support of underfire Babar Azam & Co

PCB says it would make decisions in interest of Pakistan cricket based on team's performances in World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — AFP/File

PCB says captain, chief selector given freedom and support to select squad.

Says it would make decisions based on World Cup performances.

PCB encourages fans, former players to rally behind team.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday came out in support of underfire captain Babar Azam and team management following three back-to-back losses at the World Cup.

While acknowledging the “emotions and sentiments” of fans, the board, in its statement, hoped that the cricketing fraternity and fans would continue to back Babar Azam and the team in a “challenging environment”.

“The national team still has four crucial matches remaining in the round-robin stage, and the PCB is optimistic that the team will regroup, overcome the setbacks and perform positively and effectively in the upcoming fixtures,” said the sport’s governing body in Pakistan.

On the media scrutiny, the PCB stated that “successes and defeats are part of the game”.

“Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given freedom and support in forming the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023,” said the PCB.

The board also stated that in the future it would “make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team's performances in the World Cup”.

“At present, the PCB encourages fans, former players and stakeholders to rally behind the team as they strive to make a triumphant comeback in the mega-event,” said the PCB.

The Green Shirts stand in fifth position on the points table after having suffered defeat at the hands of Afghanistan, Australia, and India, with them needing to win all remaining matches for a chance to qualify for the semi-finals of ICC's marquee event.

Pakistan now face South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 27, Friday. The Proteas have been a formidable side in the mega tournament, winning four out of the five matches they’ve played.

After suffering three consecutive defeats, the morale within the Pakistan camp was a point of concern.