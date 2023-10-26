 
menu
sports
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
AFP

‘If you have belief, miracles happen,’ Shadab on rescuing World Cup dream

"When you are in do-or-die position then I think pressure is less because you have nothing to lose," he says

By
AFP

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Pakistans Shadab Khan spins the ball during a practice session on the eve of the 2023 ICC Mens World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 19, 2023. — AFP
Pakistan's Shadab Khan spins the ball during a practice session on the eve of the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 19, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan insisted Thursday that his under-performing teammates believe "miracles can happen" as the former champions enter a "do-or-die" battle to rescue their faltering World Cup campaign.

After starting brightly with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, the 1992 champions were well beaten by India and Australia before being humiliated by neighbours Afghanistan last time out.

On Friday, they face another test of their resources against free-scoring South Africa who have four wins in five games and have shrugged off their shock loss to the Netherlands.

"We have under-performed in all three departments — batting, bowling, and fielding," said Shadab.

"We have not played good cricket but have bounced back from such situations."

With four group games to play, Pakistan can still make the semi-finals but there is little margin for error.

However, as well as victory on Friday, they also need to improve their -0.40 net run-rate which could prove to be the tie-breaker in the race for semi-final spots.

"If you have belief, miracles happen," said Shadab, the deputy to skipper Babar Azam.

"We have not played like we were playing before the World Cup but from tomorrow we have to start a winning streak."

He added: "When you are in a do-or-die position then I think the pressure is less because you have nothing to lose."

Shadab has been one of many in the Pakistan squad who has yet to fully fire.

The 25-year-old leg-spinner has just two wickets at 90.00 and scored 74 runs in three outings.

He was dropped for the match with Australia before being recalled to face Afghanistan.

"When you don’t do well the criticism is valid but there are ups and downs in a player’s performance so I am confident that I will improve," said Shadab who scored 40 in the losing cause against Afghanistan.

Shadab insists the shock eight-wicket defeat to Afghanistan in a game also played at Chennai is now behind them.

Victory, he insists, will hopefully quieten the criticism which has grown steadily since the eighth loss in eight World Cup meetings to India.

"I always tell the players that if you are going to a tournament like this, you have to cut off from the social media," said Shadab.

"If you perform then everyone says that ‘he is doing so well’, but when you are not performing then the same people will say ‘he is not good enough’."

He added: "It’s the mentality that when someone is not in the team, then they are the best and when someone is in the team they are the worst."

More From Sports:

Here's how Pakistan can still keep World Cup 2023 dream alive

Here's how Pakistan can still keep World Cup 2023 dream alive
Pak vs SA: South Africa push struggling Pakistan closer to World Cup exit

Pak vs SA: South Africa push struggling Pakistan closer to World Cup exit
PCB chairman praises Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy after Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win video

PCB chairman praises Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy after Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win
Pak vs SA: A look into Babar Azam's 'woeful' stats in World Cup 2023 so far

Pak vs SA: A look into Babar Azam's 'woeful' stats in World Cup 2023 so far
Pak vs SA: Pakistan's Rizwan completes 2,000 ODI runs

Pak vs SA: Pakistan's Rizwan completes 2,000 ODI runs
WATCH: Here is what happened between Rizwan and Marco Jansen video

WATCH: Here is what happened between Rizwan and Marco Jansen
Pak vs SA: Pakistan make two changes in playing XI

Pak vs SA: Pakistan make two changes in playing XI
Writing on the wall for Babar Azam?

Writing on the wall for Babar Azam?
Pak vs SA: Latest Chennai weather report

Pak vs SA: Latest Chennai weather report
Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on England with big win

Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on England with big win
Pakistan capable of posing 'serious threat' to South Africa, says Proteas skipper

Pakistan capable of posing 'serious threat' to South Africa, says Proteas skipper
World Cup: Pakistan's Hasan Ali ruled out of must-win South Africa clash

World Cup: Pakistan's Hasan Ali ruled out of must-win South Africa clash