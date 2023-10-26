Travis Kelce’s hidden talent shines bright in a viral dance video

The Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has left fans in awe as he busts a move at a fundraising event.

Kelce, On Tuesday, made it back to the headlines after showcasing his groove at a fundraising event with the Kansas City women’s soccer team.

The 34-year-old footballer showed up at the event along with Lo'eau LaBonta and other charity volunteers.

The viral video portrays Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend trying to mimic the well-known twerking dance of the 30-year-old football sensation Lo'eau LaBonta.

The duo was seen flaunting some groovy moves to the charismatic rhythm of Aretha Franklin's Respect.

Kelce also waved and clapped as two spectators joined him in his twerk.

File Footage Kelce grooving on Aretha Franklin's Respect

For those unversed, the Shake It Off singer Swift and the legendary footballer Kelce are oozing phenomenal amour since the exchange of friendship bands at a stop during The Eras Tour 2023.



Ever since Swift has been spotted at four of Kelce's five Chiefs player NFL games.