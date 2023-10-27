Jennifer Aniston was crush of Jean-Claude Van Damme in 'Friends'?

Jean-Claude Van Damme settles the record straight on having a crush on Jennifer Aniston at 'Friends'

Jean-Claude Van Damme remembered his time at Friends, where he shared the screen with stunning Jennifer Aniston.

But, he ruled out having a crush on her because he had already fallen for his wife, Gladys Portugues.



Promoting his new Irish whiskey brand, Old Oak, in an interview with The New York Post, the star said, "An amazing woman from New York."

He continued, "She's the champion … [A bodybuilder when] bodybuilders didn't take any sorts of special products to become bigger. She was very natural."

Adding, "I own a gym in Belgium. I saw her on the cover of 'Muscle and Fitness.' I told my friend, 'When I go to America, I'll marry that woman.'"

Jean-Claude and Gladys had a rollercoaster relationship. The pair tied the knot in 1987 but parted ways briefly, only to remarry in 1999. The duo shares three children.