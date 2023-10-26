 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Reuters

WATCH: Denmark's Legoland builds up best pre-Halloween brick-or-treat

Guests can create their pumpkins and figures, showcased in a Lego pumpkin field throughout Halloween

By
Reuters

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thousands of Lego bricks have been used at Denmark's Legoland to build pumpkins, spiders, mice, and mushrooms, as well as a giant Lego pumpkin.

Moreover, guests can create their pumpkins and figures, showcased in a Lego pumpkin field throughout the Halloween season until November 5.

The goal, as stated by Legoland event manager Christina Ostergaard Hansen, is to create the most extensive Lego pumpkin field ever.

