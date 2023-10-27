Billy Ray Cyrus and wife Firerose shared heartwarming story of how their love was kindled by Billy Ray's dog

In a heartwarming revelation on The Kelly Clarkson Show, country legend Billy Ray Cyrus and his newlywed wife Firerose Cyrus shared the extraordinary tale of how they were brought together by an unlikely cupid – Billy Ray's beloved dog, Tex.

The couple, who recently tied the knot on October 10th, appeared on the show and recounted the fateful encounter that set the stage for their enduring romance.

Kelly Clarkson, the show's host, couldn't resist probing into the intriguing story behind their meeting, asking about the role of Tex in their love story.

Firerose Cyrus, an Australian singer, explained that while they were initially just friends, Tex, the majestic German shepherd, played a crucial part in their eventual union.

Firerose recalled the serendipitous moment when she was leaving an audition in Hollywood and crossed paths with Tex. She described him as being "tapped into some divine purpose" and little did they know that Tex's divine intervention would lead to a lasting connection.

Their love story began when Billy Ray Cyrus was on the set of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana in Los Angeles, and he was immediately captivated by Firerose.

He fondly remembered the day when they first met, saying, "There was almost a moment of recognition. I was like, 'This girl's a star.'"

The connection was sparked, and they kept in touch over the years, eventually becoming not only romantic partners but also musical collaborators.

Their engagement was initially hinted at when Firerose shared a photo wearing a diamond ring, and later, the couple officially announced their engagement and subsequent wedding.

Their love story, facilitated by a four-legged matchmaker, is a testament to the unpredictable ways in which fate can bring two souls together, as they shared their joy and their journey on The Kelly Clarkson Show, leaving viewers with a heartwarming tale of love and serendipity.