Justin Timberlake wife Jessica Biel reacts to Britney Spears’ memoir

Jessica Biel, actor and wife of Justin Timberlake, believes her husband “deserves” to live in peace as it has been years since he dated Britney Spears.



While the Candy star “feels bad” for Spears, she also does not like the negative press her husband has been getting since Spears dropped The Woman In Me.

In her book, the Toxic hitmaker focused on her relationship with Timberlake, revealing bombshell details of their three-year romance.

She penned that Timberlake urged her to abort their baby after she got pregnant while they were seeing each other, which has garnered the most headlines.

Speaking of Biel’s reaction on the autobiography, an insider told Us Weekly that she already knew about Spears’ pregnancy.

“It’s hard for her to watch Justin be trolled on social media and targeted by Britney fans. She thinks Justin’s learned from his mistakes and deserves to live in peace,” the insider shared.

As for the singer-actor, the insider said he “is happy at home with Jess and his kids and focusing on new music and is in such a great place.”

The tipster added that Timberlake is working on a new solo album and is all set to attend the premiere of Trolls 3 in November.

“Justin isn’t going to lie low or avoid doing press because of Britney’s claims,” the source shared. “He wants to get past the drama and focus on his work and his family. He has a lot to look forward to.”