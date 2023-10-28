WATCH: Boxer Amir Khan gifts limited edition watch to Eminem

US star looked bit a perplexed while ringster tried wrapping the watch's band around his wrist

Amir Khan wraps watch's band around Eminem's hand in this still taken from a video. — Instagram/@amirkingkhan

Pakistani boxer Amir Khan once again came under the spotlight, not for any scandal this time, but for a big fanboy moment when he gifted his "million dollar" watch to American rapper and songwriter Eminem.

Taking to picture and video-sharing website Instagram, the ringster posted the video of himself wrapping the watch's band around Eminem's wrist, which many found cringeworthy due to the former's awkward posture.

In the video, Khan was seen trying to put a limited edition WBC Championship title style on Eminem's in a seemingly insistent way leaning on him from the backside as the US star looked a bit perplexed about the situation while sitting in a chair.

The affair took place at a dinner in Saudi Arabia ahead of Tyson Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou on Saturday night. It seemed like Khan rushed to the multi-million-pound music mogul after spotting him at the even while he relished his supper.

Amir Khan posing with Eminem. — Instagram

However, the boxer and the rapper later posed for a rather relaxed photo after the clumsy exchange, which Khan posted alongside the video, which he captioned as "slim shady" — words from one of the American's songs.

Khan's followers were quick to spot the uneasiness in the video and pointed it out in the comments.

Think Eminem feels like he's being handcuffed.....," one of the users wrote.

While another user stated: "Eminem is worth more than you he don't need your charity you sell out."

This comment got a mean response from Khan who tried to silence the user saying:

"He’s [Eminem] a boxing fan and complimented the WBC watch only the fighters got gifted today. So I gave him mine. Move," the boxer wrote in the comment's reply.