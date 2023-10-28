 
menu
sports
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Sports Desk

WATCH: Boxer Amir Khan gifts limited edition watch to Eminem

US star looked bit a perplexed while ringster tried wrapping the watch's band around his wrist

By
Sports Desk

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Amir Khan wraps watchs band around Eminems hand in this still taken from a video. — Instagram/@amirkingkhan
Amir Khan wraps watch's band around Eminem's hand in this still taken from a video. — Instagram/@amirkingkhan

Pakistani boxer Amir Khan once again came under the spotlight, not for any scandal this time, but for a big fanboy moment when he gifted his "million dollar" watch to American rapper and songwriter Eminem.

Taking to picture and video-sharing website Instagram, the ringster posted the video of himself wrapping the watch's band around Eminem's wrist, which many found cringeworthy due to the former's awkward posture.

In the video, Khan was seen trying to put a limited edition WBC Championship title style on Eminem's in a seemingly insistent way leaning on him from the backside as the US star looked a bit perplexed about the situation while sitting in a chair.

The affair took place at a dinner in Saudi Arabia ahead of Tyson Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou on Saturday night. It seemed like Khan rushed to the multi-million-pound music mogul after spotting him at the even while he relished his supper.

Amir Khan posing with Eminem. — Instagram
Amir Khan posing with Eminem. — Instagram

However, the boxer and the rapper later posed for a rather relaxed photo after the clumsy exchange, which Khan posted alongside the video, which he captioned as "slim shady" — words from one of the American's songs.

Khan's followers were quick to spot the uneasiness in the video and pointed it out in the comments.

Think Eminem feels like he's being handcuffed.....," one of the users wrote.

While another user stated: "Eminem is worth more than you he don't need your charity you sell out."

This comment got a mean response from Khan who tried to silence the user saying:

"He’s [Eminem] a boxing fan and complimented the WBC watch only the fighters got gifted today. So I gave him mine. Move," the boxer wrote in the comment's reply. 

More From Sports:

WATCH: Naseem Shah back to gym, starts post-surgery rehabilitation

WATCH: Naseem Shah back to gym, starts post-surgery rehabilitation
World Cup: ICC opens up on DRS controversy during Pak vs SA match

World Cup: ICC opens up on DRS controversy during Pak vs SA match
Australia triumph over New Zealand in World Cup nail-biter

Australia triumph over New Zealand in World Cup nail-biter
‘It's really unfair to start a witch-hunt’: Mickey Arthur defends Babar Azam, Inzamam

‘It's really unfair to start a witch-hunt’: Mickey Arthur defends Babar Azam, Inzamam
Here's how Pakistan can still keep World Cup 2023 dream alive

Here's how Pakistan can still keep World Cup 2023 dream alive
Pak vs SA: South Africa push struggling Pakistan closer to World Cup exit

Pak vs SA: South Africa push struggling Pakistan closer to World Cup exit
PCB chairman praises Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy after Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win video

PCB chairman praises Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy after Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win
Pak vs SA: A look into Babar Azam's 'woeful' stats in World Cup 2023 so far

Pak vs SA: A look into Babar Azam's 'woeful' stats in World Cup 2023 so far
Pak vs SA: Pakistan's Rizwan completes 2,000 ODI runs

Pak vs SA: Pakistan's Rizwan completes 2,000 ODI runs
WATCH: Here is what happened between Rizwan and Marco Jansen video

WATCH: Here is what happened between Rizwan and Marco Jansen
Pak vs SA: Pakistan make two changes in playing XI

Pak vs SA: Pakistan make two changes in playing XI
Writing on the wall for Babar Azam?

Writing on the wall for Babar Azam?