Sunday, October 29, 2023
Mason Hughes

Who healed Jennifer Aniston after ugly Brad Pitt split?

Jennifer Aniston shared the key relationship that helped her heal following Brad Pitt's drama

Mason Hughes

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the lovebirds of Hollywood; however, their public split prompted a flood of coverage that disturbed the actress.

However, she revealed the relationship that saved her from further misery was with Vince Vaughn.

The pair met at the set of 2006's The Break-Up and quickly fell for each other, according to The Things.

Following their split in 2008, the Friends star told Vogue 2008 how instantly she gelled with him.

"I call Vince my defibrillator. He literally brought me back to life. My first gasp of air was a big laugh! It was great. I love him," the 54-year-old said.

She continued, "He's a bull in a china shop. He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. And it sort of ran its course."

Meanwhile, Vince is currently in union with Kyla Weber. The duo shares two children.

On the other hand, Jennifer is reportedly single as of now.

