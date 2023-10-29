 
Kate Middleton 'stopped smiling' in 'unrecognizable' look after Meghan complaints

Kate Middleton lost her glow after Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah about her

Kate Middleton had seemingly lost her charm days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid out their royal foes with Oprah Winfrey.

The 2021 bombshell interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was a massive problem for the Princess of Wales, who was dragged down for making Meghan cry before her wedding.

In a public engagement days after the release of the interview, Kate was spotted unusually full.

Body language expert Judi James told Mirror.co.Uk: "We’re so used to seeing Kate with a 100 per cent dazzling smile and she almost looks unrecognisable when she stops smiling. It’s not what we expect from her.”

She added: “There wasn't a lot of eye smile going on above the mask. There was also a shot of William and Kate in the car where they were both looking either side. The two of them were looking very sad and reflective."

