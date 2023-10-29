Kate Middleton is not willing to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton done playing 'peacemaker' for Meghan, values 'peace of mind'

Kate Middleton has seemingly ended the efforts to rekindle relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales has lost heart in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and wants to stay away from the couple for her peace of mind.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Sun : "Catherine has played the peacemaker in the past and has brought William and Harry together, and I think that comes from her own family, and their values.”

She continued: “But I think she has got to a stage whereby she has had to take a step back, things have gone too far, and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted.”

The comment comes months after Meghan and Harry