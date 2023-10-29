Jay-Z proudly addresses public scrutiny faced by daughter Blue Ivy

 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Jay-Z and Beyoncé are also parents to twins Sir and Rumi, whom they welcomed in 2017

Jay-Z, an acclaimed rapper who is married to music icon Beyoncé, recently opened up about the public scrutiny his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, faces for being the celebrity couple's daughter.

The rapper appeared to be very proud of his daughter for achieving so much success at such a young age, she is only 11 years old.

According to Page Six, the Excuse Me Miss rapper appeared in an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings and candidly expressed his thoughts regarding his eldest daughter's life, stating that Blue is been born in a life that she didn't ask for.

He said, "Since her birth in 2012, my little girl has been under scrutiny and public eye with everyone having an opinion about her."

Jay-Z added, "Seeing her on stage makes me super pound as she claimed her power by performing My Power alongside her mother, Queen Bey, in front of a crowd of 80,000 people."

The host chimed in that Blue didn't appear to be nervous, and the rapper replied, "I know her. I know how nervous and frightened she was."

The Grammy-winning rapper's daughter, born in 2012, has made history by becoming the youngest individually credited Grammy winner and the second youngest overall.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are also parents to twins Sir and Rumi, whom they welcomed in 2017. 

