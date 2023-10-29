 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears' old lover lambasts Justin Timberlake for mistreating her

Britney Spears' high school boyfriend made the comments after her memoir revealed the abortion she had to get while dating Justin Timberlake

Melanie Walker

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Britney Spears' ex-boyfriend from high school slammed Justin Timberlake after her memoir dropped the bombshell news of the former couple’s abortion.

The pop singer released her autobiography The Woman in Me this week and mentioned how the NSYNC singer, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002, made her get an abortion because he "wasn’t ready to be a father."

In response to the book's chapter, Britney’s ex boyfriend Donald Jones, whom she dated in high school from 1996 to 1998, spoke to The New York Post exclusively regarding Justin.

“Any man that is going to ask a woman to get an abortion? Then in my opinion, he is a piece of s*** and needs to "f***in' man up!" he said. 

Additionally, Donald shared that when he and Britney were dating, her only goal was to "live a normal life,” and not a career in Hollywood. 

He continued, "Look at the path that led her down. My thoughts are with her.”

Talking about her abortion, Britney quoted The Cry Me a River singer saying that they were "too young and not unready" to have children while implying that if the decision was totally up to her, she "wouldn’t have gone through with it." 

Justin has currently disabled comments on his Instagram and is yet to issue a public statement on the matter.

