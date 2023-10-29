 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's friend claims his upcoming book will cover 'royal story' like never before

The royal expert is reportedly close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has revealed the ‘toughest work’ of his career.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Omid Scobie talked about his upcoming book on royal family with quotes of Toni Morrison, the American novelist.

He tweeted, “Toni Morrison famously said, ‘If there's a book you really want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it.’

“So I did! It’s been the toughest work of my career but, finally, in four weeks, #ENDGAME will cover the royal story like NEVER before.”

Earlier in June, the author of Finding Freedom, revealed “I have book news! #ENDGAME, a penetrating investigation into the future of the Royal Family, will be released globally on November 21, 2023. Can’t wait for you all to read this.” 

