Sunday, October 29, 2023
World Cup 2023: Relief for Green Shirts as Hasan Ali declared 'fit' ahead Bangladesh match

Right-arm pacer was ruled out of South Africa match due to fever

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Pakistan´s Hasan Ali bowls during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP
Pakistan's right-arm pacer Hasan Ali has been declared "fit" to participate in training, giving the national side a major boost ahead of their World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh.

The fast bowler, who was ruled out of the South Africa match due to fever, is being consistently monitored by the medical panel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and his participation in the Bangladesh match is subjected to the panel's approval.

The Men in Green will begin their training session in Kolkata on Monday to prepare for the must-win match against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Pakistan's World Cup campaign is in tatters as the Men in Green have displayed a rather shambolic performance in the ongoing tournament and have only managed to win two games against the relatively weak sides of the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

After that, Babar Azam's men lost four consecutive matches against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa, which was the first time in the history of the mega event.

Things have gotten difficult for the Green Shirts as their chances of qualifying for the event's semi-final have now become a matter of “ifs and buts” because even if the Green Shirts win their remaining three matches — against Bangladesh, New Zealand and England — they would have to rely on other teams' results, which seems nearly impossible.

Pakistan’s remaining ICC World Cup 2023 matches

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan

