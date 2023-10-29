Travis Kelce Longing for Taylor Swift Amid Kansas City Chiefs' Meeting?

File Footage Travis Kelce Longs for Taylor Swift Amid Kansas City Chiefs' Meeting

Travis Kelce is reportedly missing the love of his life Taylor Swift.

On Saturday night, Travis Kelce was spotted at City Chief’s hotel in Denver prior to Sunday’s game with the Broncos.

Whereas his girlfriend Taylor Swift is, reportedly, preparing to jet off for the South American chapter of The Eras Tour.

The usually gregarious 6-foot-5, 250-pound footballer was so caught up with planning the Kansas City Chiefs' seventh win on the season that he did not even take time to mingle with his fans.

Instead, the Chief’s tight end Travis kept focused on meeting his team for the big win and was caught glum-faced on the camera, as per TMZ.

During the previous four games- that were charmed by the Lover singer's presence- things have gone in the favor of Kansas City as all these ended in easy victories.

Keeping up with the victories, the Chiefs will try their best to secure their win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, even though a thin blanket of snow has been caused by a winter storm over Denver city.