Monday, October 30, 2023
Azam Malik

CEC ‘completely satisfied’ with Punjab govt’s measures to hold elections

Punjab minister Amir Mir says the ECP did not share the date of elections in the huddle

People carrying electoral material on the eve of local government elections in Karachi, on January 14, 2023. — Online
  • Punjab cabinet led by CM Naqvi held meeting with ECP.
  • Will cooperate for conduct of peaceful polls, says Naqvi.
  • Elections will take place on their scheduled time: CEC.

LAHORE: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja has expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the caretaker Punjab government to hold general elections in the province.

The statement from the CEC came during a meeting with the interim Punjab cabinet held today to discuss the matters related to elections expected to be held in the last week of January next year.

A detailed briefing was given by the commission regarding the preparations for the general elections in the province.

Provincial election commission members Nisar Ahmad Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Ikramullah Khan and Babar Hasan Bharwana also attended the huddle.

During the session, the CEC assured that the elections will take place on their scheduled time and the electoral body would fully support the interim government to hold free and fair polls in the province.

CEC Raja said delimitation of constituencies will be completed by November 30 and added that the ECP is ready to conduct transparent, free and fair general elections

“The Election Commission is completely satisfied with the steps taken by the Punjab government so far,” Raja was quoted as saying.

During the meeting, CM Naqvi said the caretaker government will cooperate with the electoral body for conduct of peaceful and transparent polls.

“Fool-proof arrangements will be made to ensure the free conduct of elections in Punjab,” CM Naqvi said adding the interim government will follow the ECP.

“Conducting fair, free and peaceful general elections is a national responsibility and good practices will be followed,” the interim CM added.

Addressing a press conference following the meeting, Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said the caretaker government and the ECP had agreed to hold elections on its scheduled time.

He said the CEC appreciated the caretaker government’s steps for conduct of elections and added that the Punjab CM assured the Election Commission that all steps would be taken to ensure free and fair polls.

Mir said the ECP did not share the date of elections in the huddle and also ruled out the possibility of using electronic voting machine (EVM) in the upcoming elections.

