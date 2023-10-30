 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Ariana Grande tells pals to seal lips over Ethan Slater romance: Insider

Ariana Grande is currently seeing Ethan Slater after finalising her divorce from Ethan Slater, however, she doesn't want her friends disclosing secrets

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, October 30, 2023

Ariana Grande tells pals to seal lips over Ethan Slater romance: Insider
Ariana Grande tells pals to seal lips over Ethan Slater romance: Insider

Ariana Grande has reportedly asked her inner circle to remain silent about her budding romance with Ethan Slater amid divorce finalisation with Dalton Gomez.

Insiders privy to RadarOnline.com stated that the 31-year-old singer has forbidden her close friends to “not breathe” a word about her relationship until she’s done and dusted with her split.

"Ariana has asked all her friends not to talk about it — at least not until both of them are officially divorced,” said the source.

The tipster claimed that Ariana's Wicked co-star and friend Cynthia Erivo recently asked the singer about her love life, but didn’t get an answer from her. 

"It's an uncomfortable situation for Cynthia. She was a witness when Ariana and Ethan fell in love. She knows everything but she's keeping it under wraps,” the insider said.

Ariana finalized her divorce from Dalton earlier this month after the pop singer agreed to settle with $1.25 million, however the prenup restricted her from paying “additional spousal support.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle wants to do ‘bigger & better’ things than King Charles video

Meghan Markle wants to do ‘bigger & better’ things than King Charles
Royal family desperate for attention after Harry, Meghan exit?

Royal family desperate for attention after Harry, Meghan exit?
Bruce Willis' wife enraged over curiosity around Matthew Perry's death

Bruce Willis' wife enraged over curiosity around Matthew Perry's death
King Charles clever tactics to control Prince Harry, Meghan Markle exposed

King Charles clever tactics to control Prince Harry, Meghan Markle exposed
Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson mourns tragic loss of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson mourns tragic loss of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber grieve the loss of IMG alum Ivan Bart

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber grieve the loss of IMG alum Ivan Bart
Adele shares inner desire for 'unexpected person' after bumping into doctor

Adele shares inner desire for 'unexpected person' after bumping into doctor
Prince Harry clashing with Meghan Markle over Christmas plans? video

Prince Harry clashing with Meghan Markle over Christmas plans?
Taylor Swift brother jealous of her success amid own career struggles?

Taylor Swift brother jealous of her success amid own career struggles?
Kim Kardashian gets brutal reality check for Halloween decor: 'Went too far' video

Kim Kardashian gets brutal reality check for Halloween decor: 'Went too far'
Taylor Swift trying hard to show Joe Alwyn she’s ‘happy’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift trying hard to show Joe Alwyn she’s ‘happy’ with Travis Kelce
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage faces huge threat video

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage faces huge threat