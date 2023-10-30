Ariana Grande is currently seeing Ethan Slater after finalising her divorce from Ethan Slater, however, she doesn't want her friends disclosing secrets

Ariana Grande tells pals to seal lips over Ethan Slater romance: Insider

Ariana Grande has reportedly asked her inner circle to remain silent about her budding romance with Ethan Slater amid divorce finalisation with Dalton Gomez.

Insiders privy to RadarOnline.com stated that the 31-year-old singer has forbidden her close friends to “not breathe” a word about her relationship until she’s done and dusted with her split.

"Ariana has asked all her friends not to talk about it — at least not until both of them are officially divorced,” said the source.

The tipster claimed that Ariana's Wicked co-star and friend Cynthia Erivo recently asked the singer about her love life, but didn’t get an answer from her.

"It's an uncomfortable situation for Cynthia. She was a witness when Ariana and Ethan fell in love. She knows everything but she's keeping it under wraps,” the insider said.

Ariana finalized her divorce from Dalton earlier this month after the pop singer agreed to settle with $1.25 million, however the prenup restricted her from paying “additional spousal support.”