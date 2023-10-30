Matthew Perry death: Former ‘SNL’ writer Kevin Brennan makes MORE cruel jokes

Former 'SNL' writer Kevin Brennan is not backing down with his vile remarks about Matthew Perry's death
Monday, October 30, 2023
Kevin Brennan, who has previously served as a one-time Saturday Night Live writer, has continued making vile jokes about Friends star Matthew Perry’s death due to drowning.
The comedian originally took to X to mock the beloved actor’s death, captioning TMZ’s coverage post, “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.”
The publication then covered his vile joke in an article titled “Ex-SNL Writer-Comedian Kevin Brennan Mocks Matthew Perry's Death,” and the writer once again made an equally cruel remark.
He wrote in his reply on Sunday: “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.”
One user then asked the writer: “Why is drowning in a hot tub funny?”
He replied: “Because it’s not very deep.”
Even after facing a wave of criticism, the writer refused to stop and continued with his cruel remarks.
On Monday, he took to X once again, and asked, “Am I trending yet?”
Netizens responded with anger and disgust, with one clapping back: “For reminding people what a loser you are? Yes, yes you are,”
Another user hit back: “That’s EXACTLY why I said you would do it, you waste of space!! Anything for attention, even if it’s negative. Enjoy your 90 seconds of fame.”
a third echoed: “He’s literally the only reason anyone is finding out who you are lol so Matthew gets the last laugh.”
A fourth agreed, writing: “For all the wrong reasons. Who the hell says they ‘love when junkies die.’ Read the room.”