 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jeremy Allen White spotted with new love interest amid Addison Timlin divorce

This comes amidst Allen's ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Addison Timlin

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Jeremy Allen White spotted with new love interest amid Addison Timlin divorce

Jeremy Allen White and the singer Rosalia, who sparked their romance rumours last week with a dinner date and a Los Angeles screening of Wild Things, have once again been spotted together, further fueling reports of their romance.

Jeremy Allen and Rosalia's recent outing

The alleged pair enjoyed a romantic outing to a farmers market in Los Angeles as the actor was spotted holding onto a large bouquet, whereas Rosalia was also seen clutching onto a flower that was speculated to be a gift from The Bear star.

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old Shameless star and the 31-year-old singer kept their wardrobe casual for the outing as Jeremy rocked a khaki cardigan paired with black baggy pants, white joggers, and a hat covering his head.

Rosalia put forward a leggy display as she was spotted wearing a blue tie-dye hoodie paired with white shorts (showing off her toned legs) and biker buckle-up boots.

None of the stars have officially confirmed their relationship status.

Jeremy and Ashley Moore

Jeremy was spotted kissing Ashley Moore in August in a very public display of affection, but now it seems that the actor has found his new love interest in the form of singer Rosalia.

Jeremy Allen White's previous marriage

This comes amidst Allen's ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, whom he stayed married to from 2019 to 2023 and shares two daughters with her, Ezer and Dolores. 

He just recently agreed to get tested for alcohol as part of his custody agreement with his estranged wife. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Timberlake seeks solace in Mexico following Britney Spears' memoir

Justin Timberlake seeks solace in Mexico following Britney Spears' memoir
Josh Allen talks NFL's Taylor Swift fandom: 'Good for the Brand'

Josh Allen talks NFL's Taylor Swift fandom: 'Good for the Brand'
Ariana Grande mourns as drummer Aaron Spears dies at 47

Ariana Grande mourns as drummer Aaron Spears dies at 47
John Legend ditches social media for mental health: 'Too toxic'

John Legend ditches social media for mental health: 'Too toxic'
David Schwimmer emerges in public after Matthew Perry's tragic passing

David Schwimmer emerges in public after Matthew Perry's tragic passing
Taylor Swift gets nostalgic, adorable about musical BFF Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift gets nostalgic, adorable about musical BFF Jack Antonoff
Tupac Shakur biography dives into unbreakable friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Tupac Shakur biography dives into unbreakable friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith
Travis Barker opens up about Kourtney Kardashian's support: 'She healed us'

Travis Barker opens up about Kourtney Kardashian's support: 'She healed us'
Matthew Perry's dream to impact lives with 'Substance Abuse Foundation'

Matthew Perry's dream to impact lives with 'Substance Abuse Foundation'
Will Smith's podcast reveals hilarious knife surgery on DJ Jazzy Jeff's leg

Will Smith's podcast reveals hilarious knife surgery on DJ Jazzy Jeff's leg

Fan-made memorial honours Matthew Perry outside 'Friends' building

Fan-made memorial honours Matthew Perry outside 'Friends' building
Lil Wayne gets honest about writing down lyrics

Lil Wayne gets honest about writing down lyrics