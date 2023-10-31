This comes amidst Allen's ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White spotted with new love interest amid Addison Timlin divorce

Jeremy Allen White and the singer Rosalia, who sparked their romance rumours last week with a dinner date and a Los Angeles screening of Wild Things, have once again been spotted together, further fueling reports of their romance.



Jeremy Allen and Rosalia's recent outing

The alleged pair enjoyed a romantic outing to a farmers market in Los Angeles as the actor was spotted holding onto a large bouquet, whereas Rosalia was also seen clutching onto a flower that was speculated to be a gift from The Bear star.

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old Shameless star and the 31-year-old singer kept their wardrobe casual for the outing as Jeremy rocked a khaki cardigan paired with black baggy pants, white joggers, and a hat covering his head.

Rosalia put forward a leggy display as she was spotted wearing a blue tie-dye hoodie paired with white shorts (showing off her toned legs) and biker buckle-up boots.

None of the stars have officially confirmed their relationship status.

Jeremy and Ashley Moore

Jeremy was spotted kissing Ashley Moore in August in a very public display of affection, but now it seems that the actor has found his new love interest in the form of singer Rosalia.

Jeremy Allen White's previous marriage

This comes amidst Allen's ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, whom he stayed married to from 2019 to 2023 and shares two daughters with her, Ezer and Dolores.

He just recently agreed to get tested for alcohol as part of his custody agreement with his estranged wife.