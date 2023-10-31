Justin Timberlake seeks solace in Mexico following Britney Spears' memoir

Justin Timberlake escapes to Mexico for a family vacation following the release of Britney Spears' revealing memoir

Justin Timberlake was spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, shortly after the release of Britney Spears' candid memoir, "The Woman in Me."

In the wake of the explosive revelations made by his ex-girlfriend, Timberlake's recent presence in Mexico has fueled speculation and curiosity.

Photographs obtained by DailyMail.com show the 42-year-old musician disembarking from a private jet, dressed casually in a white graphic T-shirt, gray joggers, white sneakers, and a matching baseball cap.

Sunglasses rested atop his hat's brim, and he appeared in good spirits while carrying his 2-year-old son, Phineas, from the plane to a waiting golf cart.

It is reported that Timberlake is in Cabo San Lucas for a family vacation, suggesting that his wife, Jessica Biel, and their eldest son, 8-year-old Silas, may be accompanying him on the trip.

Following the release of Spears' memoir, Timberlake disabled the comments section on his entire Instagram account, citing the "hateful, disgusting things people were saying." Negative remarks from some fans have also been directed toward Biel, prompting her to limit comments on her social media posts.

In her book, Spears detailed her tumultuous three-year relationship with Timberlake, including revelations about an abortion she had while dating him. She also claimed that Timberlake cheated on her and accused him of appropriating black culture when speaking with black artists.

As of now, neither Timberlake nor Biel have publicly addressed the allegations, though sources have indicated that Timberlake is "not at all happy" about the situation. Spears' memoir continues to make headlines as readers and fans react to the revelations it contains.