 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Britney Spears' apologetic bathroom excuse during traffic stops

Britney's total fine from both traffic violations was $1140

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Britney Spears' apologetic bathroom excuse during traffic stops

Britney Spears, an acclaimed singer known for her chart-topping hits, was recently pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers for crossing double yellow traffic lines.

Britney's reaction after getting pulled over

According to TMZ, the body cam footage of cops pulling over the pop sensation on two different occasions (September 10 and October 6) showed the songstress using most oldest tricks to get out of traffic stops.

Britney appeared super-apologetic, and during the October 6 stop, she used the usual tactic of telling the officers that she had to go to the bathroom for violating traffic rules. She stated, "I'm so sorry, I have to use the bathroom ... it's about to come out right now. I'm so sorry."

Previously, the Toxic singer was pulled over on September 10 for overspeeding (61 mph) in a low speeding zone (40 mph), and the songstress was fined for driving without her license and proof of insurance.

Britney's total fine from both traffic violations was $1140.

Purpose of Yellow Lights on Road

The presence of double yellow lines on the road signifies a no-passing zone. The lines are used to separate traffic moving in opposite directions, and crossing them is generally illegal and unsafe.

More From Entertainment:

'Friends' co-stars break silence on Matthew Perry's untimely passing video

'Friends' co-stars break silence on Matthew Perry's untimely passing
Diddy shares adorable daddy-daughter cookie mishap

Diddy shares adorable daddy-daughter cookie mishap

Travis Barker spooks Kourtney Kardashian with hilarious Halloween prank

Travis Barker spooks Kourtney Kardashian with hilarious Halloween prank
Selena Gomez urges Taylor Swift to pump brakes on Travis Kelce romance video

Selena Gomez urges Taylor Swift to pump brakes on Travis Kelce romance
Justin Timberlake seeks solace in Mexico following Britney Spears' memoir

Justin Timberlake seeks solace in Mexico following Britney Spears' memoir
Josh Allen talks NFL's Taylor Swift fandom: 'Good for the Brand'

Josh Allen talks NFL's Taylor Swift fandom: 'Good for the Brand'
Ariana Grande mourns as drummer Aaron Spears dies at 47

Ariana Grande mourns as drummer Aaron Spears dies at 47
John Legend ditches social media for mental health: 'Too toxic'

John Legend ditches social media for mental health: 'Too toxic'
David Schwimmer emerges in public after Matthew Perry's tragic passing

David Schwimmer emerges in public after Matthew Perry's tragic passing
Taylor Swift gets nostalgic, adorable about musical BFF Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift gets nostalgic, adorable about musical BFF Jack Antonoff
Tupac Shakur biography dives into unbreakable friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Tupac Shakur biography dives into unbreakable friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith
Travis Barker opens up about Kourtney Kardashian's support: 'She healed us'

Travis Barker opens up about Kourtney Kardashian's support: 'She healed us'