Matthew Perry assistant pours her heart out in emotional tribute for ‘Friends’ star

Briana Brancato, former assistant and best friend of Friends famed star Matthew Perry, poured her heart out in emotional tribute for actor following his sudden and tragic death.



Taking to Instagram, Brancato dropped a slew of photographs over the years with the actor, who won people’s heart with his incredible portrayal of Chandler Bing in the hit comedy sitcom.

Remembering Perry, who was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, she penned, “I’ve expressed my deepest gratitude to him on numerous occasions, not only for guiding me into a career I cherish but also for allowing me to take care of him for 7 years.”

“Along [with] the countless other experiences I’m thankful for. From witnessing him in his genius to sharing in his worldly adventures living around the world, he took me on a remarkable journey,” Brancato added.

“My heart is heavy, but celebrating my memories is the most profound way to honor his legacy,” she wrote before concluding, “I hope that up there, in the great beyond, Mattman is sending us signs.”



“We truly need them. You’ll forever be in my heart,” she said, penned off, “I love you Matty.”

Perry passed away at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon under mysterious circumstances, leaving fans all over the globe devastated.

As per law enforcement informants, no foul play was detected in the Hollywood actor's death, and no illegal drugs were found on the house premises.

Perry was vocal about his drug and alcohol addiction and reflected on his addictions in his autobiography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.