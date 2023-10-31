 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Harry Style, Tom Holland rake enough millions to bag UK Rich List spot

Harry Styles, Tom Holland, Niall Horan and several other young artists made it to 'Readly's' annual Heat Rich List of 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Harry Style, Tom Holland rake enough millions to bag UK Rich List spot
Harry Style, Tom Holland rake enough millions to bag UK Rich List spot

Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Niall Horan and several other young artists made it to the UK’s rich list.

A digital newspaper named Readly released their annual Heat Rich List for 2023 in which they named celebrities under the age of 30 who are already raking millions with their work.

Harry has been named the richest youngest star for a second year running with a fortune of £175 million. 

His earnings skyrocketed after spending two years on his Love On Tour roadshow, which grossed an astonishing £508 million.

Other than this, his movie contract with Marvel to play Eros Starfox, an £8 million modeling gig with Gucci, and his Pleasing skincare range also played a huge role in his success.

Dua Lipa came in second place with £82.5 million whereas Niall Horan made it to the third spot with £60.4 million. 

Other One Direction alumni Liam Payne and Zayn Malik were also named with a figure of £49.4 million and £38.5 million, respectively.

Moreover, singer Lewis Capaldi bagged the eighth place with £23.9 million despite cancelling tour dates to deal with Tourette's diagnosis.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland comes in at ninth with £20.6 million while Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown got herself the tenth spot with £20 million.

More From Entertainment:

Was Matthew Perry in love with 'Friends' wife Courteney Cox?

Was Matthew Perry in love with 'Friends' wife Courteney Cox?
Royal family shares special video of King Charles, Queen Camilla

Royal family shares special video of King Charles, Queen Camilla
Salma Hayek expresses ‘profound sadness’ over Matthew Perry tragic demise

Salma Hayek expresses ‘profound sadness’ over Matthew Perry tragic demise
Victoria, David Beckham getting closer to Kim Kardashian amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry

Victoria, David Beckham getting closer to Kim Kardashian amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' nabs another million dollar milestone

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' nabs another million dollar milestone

Matthew Perry assistant pours her heart out in emotional tribute for ‘Friends’ star

Matthew Perry assistant pours her heart out in emotional tribute for ‘Friends’ star
Megan Fox's Halloween costume raises eyebrows for defying SAG-AFTRA

Megan Fox's Halloween costume raises eyebrows for defying SAG-AFTRA
Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz take next big step towards marriage

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz take next big step towards marriage
Matthew Perry's memoir tops Amazon charts following actor's tragic passing

Matthew Perry's memoir tops Amazon charts following actor's tragic passing
Britney Spears' apologetic bathroom excuse during traffic stops video

Britney Spears' apologetic bathroom excuse during traffic stops
'Friends' co-stars break silence on Matthew Perry's untimely passing video

'Friends' co-stars break silence on Matthew Perry's untimely passing
Diddy shares adorable daddy-daughter cookie mishap

Diddy shares adorable daddy-daughter cookie mishap