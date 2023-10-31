Harry Style, Tom Holland rake enough millions to bag UK Rich List spot

Harry Styles, Tom Holland, Niall Horan and several other young artists made it to 'Readly's' annual Heat Rich List of 2023

Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Niall Horan and several other young artists made it to the UK’s rich list.

A digital newspaper named Readly released their annual Heat Rich List for 2023 in which they named celebrities under the age of 30 who are already raking millions with their work.

Harry has been named the richest youngest star for a second year running with a fortune of £175 million.

His earnings skyrocketed after spending two years on his Love On Tour roadshow, which grossed an astonishing £508 million.

Other than this, his movie contract with Marvel to play Eros Starfox, an £8 million modeling gig with Gucci, and his Pleasing skincare range also played a huge role in his success.

Dua Lipa came in second place with £82.5 million whereas Niall Horan made it to the third spot with £60.4 million.

Other One Direction alumni Liam Payne and Zayn Malik were also named with a figure of £49.4 million and £38.5 million, respectively.

Moreover, singer Lewis Capaldi bagged the eighth place with £23.9 million despite cancelling tour dates to deal with Tourette's diagnosis.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland comes in at ninth with £20.6 million while Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown got herself the tenth spot with £20 million.