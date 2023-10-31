'Friends' star Matthew Perry breathed his last at age 54 at his Los Angeles home on Oct 28

Mystery behind Matthew Perry eerie last social media post revealed

Before his tragic demise that left the whole world devastated, Matthew Perry dropped a snap of himself in a jacuzzi, days before his body was later recovered from it in an unresponsive state.



In the caption of the photo that fans of the Friends star now find eerie, Perry wrote, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

Apart from this, several of his posts before his untimely death contained the term “Mattman,” which has his fans wondering about its meaning.

In a chat with Today, the editor-in-chief of People Magazine, Wendy Naugle, revealed what the word “Mattman” in Perry’s final Instagram post referred to.

She revealed that the star, who won people’s hearts with his portrayal of Chandler Bing in Friends, was writing a script and term “Mattman” had something to do with it.

“He was writing a little script, that’s where the ‘Mattman’ reference comes from in his Instagram,” Naugle said, adding that Perry had been “doing very well.”

She went on to note that Perry had “signed on to a new drama film.”



