Inside Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz relationship milestones

A look at Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz's two-year relationship as they get engaged

A look at Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz's two-year relationship as they get engaged

Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are making headlines yet again, and this time it's for their rumored engagement.

After two years of dating, the couple has reportedly taken their relationship to the next level. According to sources, Channing, 43, recently popped the question to Zoe, 34, and she was seen sporting a dazzling sparkler on her ring finger.

Their love story began in 2017 when they both lent their voices to characters in The Lego Batman Movie.

However, at the time, they were involved in separate relationships. Channing was married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, while Zoe was in a relationship with actor Karl Glusman.

It wasn't until 2021 that rumors started circulating about their budding romance, after Zoe cast Channing in her directorial debut P***y Island.

Since then, the couple has been spotted enjoying various outings together. In August 2021, they were seen riding bikes through the streets of New York City, and a few days later, they were photographed laughing and grocery shopping together.

They have attributed their chemistry and shared interests in art and filmmaking for bringing them closer.

In an interview with GQ in November 2022, Zoe spoke candidly about her relationship with Channing, describing him as a wonderful human who makes her laugh.

She emphasized the importance of keeping their relationship private and sacred, away from the scrutiny of the public.

Fast forward to Halloween 2023, and the couple made a joint appearance at Kendall Jenner's star-studded party.

Dressed as characters from the classic horror film Rosemary's Baby, they turned heads with their creativity and attention to detail.

However, what caught everyone's attention even more was the massive diamond ring adorning Zoe's finger, fueling speculation about their engagement.

While neither Channing nor Zoe has officially confirmed the news, fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting further updates on their journey towards marital bliss. For now, it seems that love is in the air for these two talented and successful actors, and their fans couldn't be happier for them.