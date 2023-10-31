Kate Middleton uncle prepared to 'fight back' against Meghan Markle with bombshell secrets

Kate Middleton's uncle with help his niece to speak up against Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton's uncle is reportedly preparing to raise voice for his niece against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales, who has kept mum over the years of Sussex complaints, will seemingly be avenged by Gary Goldsmith.

Brother to Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, Gary is tipped for 'fight back' for the family.

Reports suggest that Carol herself will “look over the manuscript” before it gets published.



A source tells Closer Magazine: “He won’t want to do anything that will embarrass them, but it could be a good way of putting a Middleton voice out there to set the record straight over some of the things Harry wrote about in Spare."

They note: “If the stories in Gary’s book are revelatory, it could have a major impact on Harry and Meghan."